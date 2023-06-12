Martin Garrix extends partnership deal with Formula 1 on multiple Grand Prix DJ sets

By Nicole Pepe 1.57k

Martin Garrix has extended his partnership deal with Formula 1 racing and Heineken to DJ at multiple Grand Prix circuits throughout the racing season.

Martin Garrix has announced that he will be teaming up with Heineken and Formula 1 to perform at multiple Grand Prix circuits this coming season. The performances come as part of a five-year sponsorship extension between Heineken and the racing series. Garrix is joining the massive brewing company as a new global ambassador, bringing entertainment to races starting with the Grand Prix in Canada, on June 18th.

The partnership was originally signed in 2016, however, as part of the renewed partnership, it will focus on engaging the sport’s expanding generations of fans in creative ways, promoting responsible consumption of alcohol, and providing world-class live entertainment to showcase that F1 is “so much more than a race.”

Speaking on the partnership, Martin Garrix said, “I’m super excited to team up with Heineken to celebrate at some of the most anticipated races of the season. The energy and atmosphere at the track are unmatched, and I can’t wait to perform for racing fans all over the world!’’

Bram Westenbrink, Global Head of Heineken Brand has stated, “We’re incredibly happy to announce this extension to our long-running partnership with Formula One… Pairing this with our signing of global superstar DJ & producer Martin Garrix for some of the biggest races in the calendar is the perfect way for us to provide unforgettable moments across race weekends.”

Garrix is not new to performing at these races, as he’s previously performed in as part of a surprise DJ set at 2021’s Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix to celebrate fellow Dutchman, Max Verstappen’s title win. Additionally, he performed at the official Yasalam after-race concert alongside DJ Snake. And more recently, took to the podium stage during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Image Credits: Martin Garrix Press (Courtesy of Louis van Baar) & Ferrari Formula 1 (via Wikimedia Commons via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)