Massive Attack groundbreaking 90's album 'Mezzanine' among Discogs' Top 10 best albums in history

As pioneers of music and culture, Massive Attack are groundbreaking for their trip-hop style sounds and productions, shirking common styles to blaze their own path. While the group’s members often embrace arts and movements outside of the realm of music, their impact on the recording industry can not be ignored and supporters on Discogs have recently confirmed the group’s place in history.

Upon the release of the group’s debut album, Blue Lines, it was clear that Massive Attack was part of a new movement and their sound and style helped propel the group to critical and commercial success. By the time the group’s third album, Mezzanine was released in 1998, the group had gone through several changes, including it being the first without rapper Tricky featured, as well as a darker vision for the sound at the direction of Robert Del Naja. Despite the changes, the album would be a massive success and go on to top the charts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. Steering away from the earlier trip-hop styles, Mezzanine was layered with more ambient tones and reliance on alternative rock.

The evolution of Massive Attack certainly resonated with fans around the world as well as critics who continue to add their works to some of the greatest albums of all time lists. One of these, recently released by the popular music marketplace Discogs, polled fans on social media and then tallied the results following the 40,000 responses they received. Mezzanine came in at the number 8 spot on the 25 Best Albums of All Time list, sitting between the Beastie Boys and The Cure. Like many on the list, Massive Attack was not afraid to take chances with their sound and the resulting works resonated with large audiences who appreciate the passion and dedication to the art form.

Whether its a long-time favorite or you’ve never heard it before, now is a great time to digest Mezzanine.

