McDonald’s France partners with DJ Snake for his own meal

By Ellie Mullins

Following meals with artists such as BTS, Saweetie, Travis Scott & others in American branches, Mcdonald’s France announces its first European artist meal with DJ Snake.

With American branches of Mcdonald’s restaurants curating many artist-based meals over the past years, its about time that Europe gets the same treatment. Just announced today, Mcdonald’s France is partnering up with no other than one of Paris’ biggest artists of recent times, DJ Snake. Not only the first DJ to get the Mcdonald’s meal treatment, he is also the very first European artist to do so.

Starting on June 20, DJ Snake fans can get their hands on the meal. In it, it is comprised of a double cheeseburger, fries, Coca-Cola and a caramel sundae, only available in the stores across France.

“Very honored to be the first European Artist to have my own meal @McDonaldsFrance The DJ SNAKE MEAL will be available in all McDonald’s in France starting June 20th.” – DJ Snake said on Twitter

Very honored to be the first European Artist to have my own meal @McDonaldsFrance. The DJ SNAKE MEAL will be available in all McDonald’s in France starting June 20th. Très honoré d’être le premier artiste Européen à avoir mon propre menu chez @McDonaldsFrance. Le menu DJ SNAKE… pic.twitter.com/fQIssYfZWC — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) June 16, 2023

With this collaboration, we could certainly be seeing more of our favourite artists across Europe partner with Mcdonald’s. Will you be trying the new meal? Let us know what artists you’d also love to see team up with the restaurant for their own meal.

Image Credit: Rukes.com