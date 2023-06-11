Mind Against combine with Sideral for stunning new vocal single “Criseide”

By Ryan Ford 124

Dexterous duo Mind Against have fired up their own new record label, marking it with the release of ‘Criseide’, a new single alongside Sideral.

Mind Against have launched Habitat, a brand new record label, marking the occasion with their special, inaugural release ‘Criseide’ created alongside Sideral. The Italian-born pair have continued their hot-streak, crafting yet another dystopian dance music record in-line with what has come from them before. Having released a handful of tracks on Afterlife, Alessandro and Federico Fognini have taken the power into their own hands, satisfying their own creative tendencies by demonstrating their collective direction with ‘Criseide’. The track brings incredible atmosphere in its spacious top-line and powerful low-end, and is complete with a mesmerising vocal hook that adds the polish to another melodic techno masterpiece.

Driving forward new ideas, it is interesting that they have chosen this to be the the first track on their new label, which also champions a unique dystopian visual art style, developed by award-winning artist Stefan Larsson. Speaking on the introduction of their new record label, Mind Against said;

“Habitat is a platform built on the belief that music has the power to transcend boundaries, unite people, and transform the world,”

Hopefully this statement promises more intrinsic new releases from themselves or even other artists in the months and years to come as the imprint continues to grow. As we look forward to more, why not check out the new Mind Against single for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Mind Against