NATIIVE unveils eclectic debut EP ‘Good For Now’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 282

Blessing us all with a body of work for the ages, NATIIVE has just unveiled his debut EP, entitled ‘Good For Now.’ Blending together an array of elements, each featured track will have listeners embark on a musical journey like no other. “The EP was born out of a year-long journey of self-discovery, as I grappled with defining my own sound and figuring out of the kind of sound that I wanted to create for this project,” NATIIVE says

Taking listeners on the most eclectic and emotive of musical journeys, NATIIVE has just unveiled his debut EP, in the form of ‘Good For Now.’ Incorporating his signature sound throughout, each of the featured tracks ensure nothing less than the most awe-inspiring of auras, with the Los Angeles-based DJ/Producer delivering the ultimate body of work. Consisting of six highly-addictive productions, ‘Good For Now’ brings together elements of House, Deep House, Pop and hints of Tech House, as the man of the moment once again showcases his true versatile nature, in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds. Implementing a style of play that will resonate directly with anyone lucky enough to get their hands on this EP for the ages, NATIIVE is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it.

Fusing melodies with high-energy beats in the most immersive of fashions, this fast-rising star will have anyone feeling some type of way, with each of his releases acting as a clear indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. Mastering his craft on the daily, it comes to no surprise that each of the featured tracks carry their own weight in gold, and in turn, each production delivers its own unique story through the power of music. From demonstrating his own creative process with ‘Need You Know,’ to drawing inspiration from the effects that touring can have on artists and their constant travelling routines with the production of ‘Try Again‘ and ‘Coming Home,’ NATIIVE provides a more raw and honest outlook on both music and his life in the most awe-inspiring of manners. Continuing in a similar manner, tracks such as ‘Night & Day‘ and ‘After You‘ offer a euphoric vibe throughout their entirety, whilst the title track, ‘Good For Now,’ derived in the most unexpected of fashions, and in that happening, we have all been blessed with an overview of NATIIVE’s beliefs and discoveries as an artist that begins to leave his own mark amongst our community.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Good For Now EP‘ will be leaving its very own imprint within the dance scene, as each track offers a wider concept behind this artist to watch. Inspiring in every sense of the word, we will be keeping a close eye on NATIIVE and all his future endeavours within our community, but for the time being, be sure to check this breathtaking body of work in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts on the EP as a whole, as well as the featured tracks individually, in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: NATIIVE / Provided By: Natasha Dion, Aidan Lawson