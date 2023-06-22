Neversea unveil full lineup and stage schedule for 2023 event

Another edition of Neversea is just around the corner with Alok, Don Diablo, Salvatore Ganacci and more, and now the festival unveils its full lineup and stage schedule.

Europe’s largest beach festival, Neversea (Constanța, Romania) is gearing up for another solid edition from 6-9 July. With it being just around the corner, Neversea is ready to celebrate its 5th anniversary and they’re making sure its going to be more than a memorable edition for all involved. Now, ticket holders can prepare their own schedules with the full lineup reveal and stage schedule.

On Thursday 6 July to kick off the event, superstars such as Alok, Lil Uzi Vert, Regard and Timmy Trumpet will take to the mainstage to mark an explosive start to the 2023 edition, with performances from MORTEN, Claptone, Lil Pump and Steve Aoki quickly following on Friday night to get the weekend off to a great start. The further into the festival weekend we get, the bigger the days get with even more high profile stars making an appearance such as Don Diablo, Alexandra Stan, Vini Vici, Lost Frequencies, J Balvin and Salvatore Ganacci. All of this is just the mainstage, with plenty of other stages with local and international acts to discover.

It’s not just the music ready to elevate the Neversea experience either, with the likes of fashion, make-up, hairstyle, and tattoo corners to discover throughout the site as well as an array of interactive activities, food and drink on offer.

Taking place 6-9 July with just two weeks to go, you can snag one of the remaining tickets here, as well as check out the lineup and schedule in full.

Image credit: provided by Neversea