PLS&TY releases new single ‘Upside’ from upcoming EP: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 139

PLS&TY new single ‘Upside’, featuring Ben Samama, is guaranteed to light up any dance floor as the latest track from his upcoming ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ EP.

Tommy Leas, a Florida native, also better known as PLS&TY is burgeoning into the electronic dance music scene with his unique sound: languid bass, captivating vocals, and enough upbeat melodies to make anybody feel good. His music has amassed over 100 million streams across platforms – that’s if you don’t include a feature in a Hershey’s chocolate television commercial that has now reached over 1 billion views.

PLS&TY continues his hot streak of releases with his newest release – ‘Upside’ featuring LA-based Grammy–nominated singer/songwriter Ben Samama. The record is the latest from his forthcoming ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ EP, which PLS&TY has been teasing since March this year, and follows in the footsteps of its predecessor ‘Yours’ with a more underground and dancefloor-oriented “night side” approach.

With euphonious melodies and a rolling, deep bassline, ‘Upside’ creates a darkly danceable vibe while the catchy vocals keep things playful and energetic. PLS&TY has excelled at producing tracks with different sonic styles on the EP that simultaneously complement each other, as we saw with the more organic sounds of ‘Party In My Head’ with Lost Boy and ‘New Color’ earlier this year. With so much anticipation building for the full release of ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ EP, the drop can’t come soon enough. Stay tuned for more information and new music.

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: PLS&TY (Press) / Provided by Unfolded PR