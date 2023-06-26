SummerDaze Malta gears up for biggest event yet this August

By Ellie Mullins

SummerDaze Malta is set for one of its biggest editions yet, with huge names such as Meduza, Zara Larsson, Paul Kalkbrenner and many more taking over the island in August.

As it gets closer and closer to August, SummerDaze Malta is gearing up for one of its most historic editions yet, spreading its wings across the whole island and taking over clubs aside from the main event such as Uno and Café del Mar Malta. This year, they’re bringing in some of the world’s biggest multi-genre talents, covering all bases and bringing in a wide range of music lovers to Malta, and their lineup this year is one of their biggest yet.

With its warm climate and picturesque landscapes, Malta has quickly emerged as a sought-after destination for music enthusiasts, solidifying its reputation as a beautiful island that harmoniously blends the allure of nature with the excitement of world-class entertainment, which is why it has made a perfect destination for SummerDaze over the past years. Trevor Camilleri, Gerald Debono and Nicholas Spiteri, the top leaders of 356 Entertainment and the brains behind the festival, have put countless hours into making sure this edition won’t be one to forget.

On 15 August, the first headliner day includes acts such as Black Eyed Peas, D-Block Europe, Farruko and Zara Larsson, starting things off with a bang. Returning on 18 August for more headliner action, their second event focuses on some of the hottest talents from Italy including Salmo, Elettra Lamborghini and Deejay Time to name a few.

Not just these two events though, they’re spreading the SummerDaze action to other parts of the island before this. Headlining two massive pool party and club nights, Meduza takes over the decks at Café del Mar on Sunday 13 August, whilst Paul Kalkbrenner takes over Uno alongside Arielle Free and Layla Benitez on Monday 15 August.

This isn’t all SummerDaze has to offer on 11-18 August, and you can check out the full programme and buy tickets from their website here.

Featured Image Credit: SummerDaze Festival