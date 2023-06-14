Swedish House Mafia light up E1 London for record release show: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino

While there are many stars and legends of the dance music scene, the Swedish House Mafia certainly hold a special place on the mantle thanks to their iconic melodies and massive mainstream success. Never content with their success and platform, the trio continues to push forward with fresh ideas and intimate performances and experiences for the fans.

After a nearly ten-year gap between releases, the Swedish House Mafia released new music in 2022, their official debut album, the incredible Paradise Again, and embarked on their first world tour since they said goodbye in 2013. For members Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, it was both a recommitment to their craft as well as a victory lap of sorts to remind the world why the group is so revered. Now it appears as if the trio is ready to move on from the Paradise Again era as they have released their first new single since the album, See The Light.

Choosing to reign in their normal club-shaking production, See The Light sees the group taking a page out of their recent collaborator, Fred Again..’s book, delivering a more subdued style and sound. While the track may be more reserved, the record release party they threw at the iconic E1 London was full of the hard-hitting anthems that fans have grown accustomed to over the course of their career. Opening with the recent Angello and Ingrosso collaboration, U OK? the trio delivered a mix of their own singles as well as iconic tracks from the likes of the Chemical Brothers and Skrillex. As the group prepares to embark on the next era of their career, they seem as passionate and focused as ever, and from the video footage captured from the evening, the fans are just as excited to see what comes next from the Swedish House Mafia.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications