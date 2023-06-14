Armin van Buuren creates ASOT 2024 anthem live in 6-hour production session: Watch

By Lakshay Bhagtani 86

Armin van Buuren has made the decision to compose the A State Of Trance (ASOT) 2024 Anthem

The Dutch megastar Armin van Buuren has enlisted the help of fellow hotshots Ferry Corsten, Ruben de Ronde, and Benno de Goeij on the official A State Of Trance (ASOT) 2024 anthem. The best part is that the entire process was live-streamed. Every single moment was captured on camera and over the course of two days, Armin and the team laid down the foundation for this extraordinary collaborative endeavor. This anthem essentially encapsulates the essence of the earlier days of Trance music which makes us as well as Armin himself confident that the Classic Trance sound is making a comeback

What started off as a two-hour radio program has evolved into much more than a radio show over the years. ASOT has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated through various mediums and events. Armin van Buuren’s dedication to the Trance community and his passion for uplifting music with the support of several other iconic artists have contributed to the show’s enduring success.

Be sure to check out how the group came up with the anthem from scratch below –

Read Next – David Guetta enlists Riton once again for dynamic radio single ‘Where You Want’: Listen

Image Credit: Floris Heuer / Provided by Armada PR