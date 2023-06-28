The Prodigy prepare to release ‘The Fat Of The Land’ remix album

By Chris Vuoncino 806

Fans of The Prodigy will be excited to learn that the iconic drum and bass group is continuing to celebrate their iconic 1997 album The Fat Of The Land with a collection of new remixes. The announcement comes one year after the group rereleased the album on vinyl to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the landmark release.

When first released 26 years ago, singles such as Firestarter, Smack My Bitch Up, and Breathe helped propel The Prodigy to global superstardom thanks to relentless radio play and support from MTV, even gaining headlines for the infamous warning limited viewing hours for the Smack My Bitch Up visual piece. Now, the group continues on without vocalist Keith Flint, who tragically took his own life in 2019, but the impact and admiration for the group have not waned at all. With a string of European tour dates on the books for 2023, the remaining members of The Prodigy continue to showcase their hard-hitting productions and electrifying live set.

Upon the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land last year, the group re-released the album on vinyl and shared a remix of Firestarter by Andy C as well as a take on Breathe crafted by Mejus, Camo, and Krooked. Now it seems that the group will continue with more remixes from the album as they prepare to release The Fat Of The Land 25th Anniversary – Remixes on July 28th via XL Recordings. The 12″ vinyl will include the previously mentioned remixes, a newly released René LaVice production of Mindfields, and a new take on Diesel Power crafted by Gydra.

The Fat Of The Land 25th Anniversary – Remixes is available now for preorder through a variety of stores and is an excellent addition to any record collection. in the meantime, stream the previously released remixes today ahead of the full release at the end of July.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Silver Blu3 via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)