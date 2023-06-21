TikTok’s Financial Investment in Southeast Asia: Smart Move for Growth

By Valerie Iriarte 153

In today’s society, social media platforms have become important tools for connecting people around the world and providing the opportunity to be creative digitally. TikTok, Southeast Asia and Indonesia. CEO Shou Zi Chew mentioned that TikTok will invest billions of dollars in an attempt to surpass the growth of other e-commerce platforms.

Since Southeast Asia has a population of about 630 million people, (half of them being under 30), this makes it easier for TikTok to invest money and strategize ways to help the platform grow. Even though it was growing at a fast rate already, “…soaring to $4.4 billion in 2022, compared to $600,000 in 2021…“, it still falls way behind its competitor Shopee, another platform that currently has a GMV of $47.9 billion. With this being the fastest rate of growth in that region, TikTok has great potential to exceed Shopee if billions are invested. TikTok is also planning to expand its horizons and move into the music industry which is a smart move on their part. This platform actively seeks collaborations with influencers and artists who can help market the company. All of these useful tactics will help TikTok expand its community and presence in the Southeast Asian market.

TikTok’s desire to invest in Southeast Asia comes from the area’s large market size and promising growth potential. They will certainly achieve great growth with their financial investment. Through partnerships with influencers and artists in the music industry, TikTok can make itself more known throughout Southeast Asia. As TikTok continues to invest in this area of the world, it will create many more opportunities that will benefit both the platform and the Southeast Asian region.

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa via Flickr | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)