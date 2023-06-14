Trap and Bass Essentials Vol. 13 featuring DROELOE, NEFFEX & more

Back with our thirteenth edition of Trap and Bass Essentials, We Rave You is pleased to showcase a few top-tier artists who are definitely making waves this summer. Featuring no other than DROELOE, NEFFEX, SadBois, Pendulum, Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck, ONHELL, Eastghost, and Ex Medias.

DROELOE – “Feeble Games”

Netherlands-based producer, composer & instrumentalist Vincent Rooijers aka DROELOE announces a run of US Tour Dates set for September 2023 alongside the release of brand new single Feeble Games, his first single as a solo artist since parting ways with former artistic partner Hein Hamers. The eagerly anticipated first release since A Matter of Perspective, Feeble Games is Vincent Rooijers’ first offering as a solo artist: a life-affirming, feel-good anthem about taking an active role in the world around you, and the desire to find something to fight for rather than struggle against. Accompanied by a stunning 360-degree lyric visualizer by acclaimed animator Funi as well as the launch of a new journal merch item, Feeble Games is a long-awaited comeback statement from an artist notorious for cryptic messages, codes, and games, that will have fans bending over backwards trying to figure out what might be coming next.

NEFFEX – “Desperate”

With his one-of-a-kind blend of EDM, rap, and bass, NEFFEX has become a household name in electronic music. Now, NEFFEX is teaming up with the world’s biggest copyright-free record label and YouTube channel, NoCopyrightSounds. Otherwise known as NCS, the brand has accumulated over 500 billion plays and its diverse collection of music can be found in more than 250 million videos from prominent content creators to international companies. It comes as no surprise that Forbes has recognized NCS as, “a YouTube-first label that allows indie creators to use and even monetize its music freely as long as they give due credit back to the content owners.” Energetic, mysterious, epic, and dark, “Desperate” is an emotional journey into the mind of NEFFEX that aligns perfectly with NCS on more than just an auditory component. NEFFEX and NCS have much in common: an extremely heavy YouTube presence, billions of streams and views, and are each very engaged with their fan bases. Together, they believe that releasing and promoting copyright-free music helps empower creators and content both big and small. “Desperate” simply represents the next step forward towards making NEFFEX and NCS’s visions into a reality. The captivating anthem is a great precursor to the rest of the year, as NEFFEX gears up for his massive 12-city tour across Europe and the U.S.

Pendulum & Bullet For My Valentine – “Halo”

Pendulum, the multi-platinum-selling electronic rock band composed of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur ap Gwynedd, and KJ Sawka have released their brand new single ‘Halo’ featuring Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck. The official video, also available today, stars Pendulum and Matt Tuck and was directed by Kristian Young. ‘Halo’ is Pendulum’s first new music of 2023 and is out now via Mushroom/Virgin Music Group. The release comes ahead of their anticipated live performance at this year’s Download Festival in Donnington and was first debuted at Pendulum’s sold-out live show at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year. Pendulum’s Rob Swire says:

“When it comes to Pendulum, I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with ‘Halo’, we’ve gotten closer than ever before. We’ve always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from BFMV was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table. Ever since I teased it on Instagram, people (even casual fans) have been asking me: ‘what’s that track where you sing ‘It’s a halo…?’ We’re beyond excited to finally get the track out just in time for Download and see people’s reactions.'”

Pendulum are considered to be one of the biggest electronic bands of all time with 3 platinum albums to their name including their renowned debut ‘Hold Your Colour’ and a UK #1 and #2 for ‘Immersion’ and ‘In Silico’, the drum and bass/rock band from Perth, Australia have sold over a million albums in the UK alone. As a live band, Pendulum are an unstoppable, award-winning act, selling out global arena tours and playing to thousands across main stage performances from Glastonbury, Download to Reading and Leeds, and a recent headline slot at Ultra Miami. They recently played a sold-out show at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace, where they debuted new music alongside fan favorites such as the UK Top 10 singles ‘Watercolour’ and ‘Propane Nightmares’. The band will perform at Download Festival this year as well as alongside Limp Bizkit at a highly-anticipated one-day festival in London’s Gunnersbury Park this summer.

SadBois – “Lonely Nights”(with MashBit & UNDY)

Cross-genre trio bridging the gap between emo/alt/punk and melodic bass, SadBois, have teamed up with friends and collaborators MashBit and UNDY on “Lonely Nights.” Signed to Flux Pavilion’s newest sub-label Circus Electric, (a subdivision of Circus Records). The moment marks yet another debut label breakthrough for the group, adding to the whirlwind of fast growth and diverse success they’ve been garnering in the last several months. “Lonely Nights,” comes on the heels of their Caslow / Micah Martin collaboration released on Future Generation entitled “In Love”. While the former single flexed their ability to beautifully nail a forward-thinking ‘rocktronic’ aesthetic, “Lonely Nights,” showcases a more electronic dominant position. For fans of Illenium, MitiS, and Nurko, “Lonely Nights,” consumes the listener in an emotional escapade where dramatic melodic bass aligns with captivating, squeaky-clean vocals. Just as strong is the songwriting and arrangement, which only plays to favor of the detailed sound design. Mid-way through, the guitar section takes a rougher turn and enhances the rise in energy level happening. The second drop comes in and delivers a ‘full-circle’ moment, peaks the experience, and allows the single to come to a fitting conclusion.

ONHELL, Eastghost – “Vanishing Point”

Forging a jaw-dropping hit for electronic music fans, ONHELL and Eastghost have teamed up on their brand-new single, “Vanishing Point”. Marking their debut collab together, the track kicks off with a cyber-esque sequence of synths and crisp snares. Next, it leads into a dazzling display of vocal echoes and a heavy beat. As “Vanishing Point” progresses, the pair of producers deliver mesmerizing soundscapes that build to a climax. Keeping its audience on the edge of their seats, the song evolves into a trap-centric vibe on the drop. Between the attention to detail surrounding every layer of sound and shifting moods throughout, “Vanishing Point” is remarkable. These two artists showcase their abilities to mold genres into a musical style that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Ex Medias – “Volume III”

Ex Medias, the artist collective known for their unity and diverse talent, is set to release their highly anticipated 3rd Installment of the Ex Medias compilation series. This release not only showcases their strive to embrace a range of sounds and talents but also emphasizes the collective’s strong bond as a family. Able Grey is both a talented musician and the founder of Ex Medias, an electronic music artist collective. Through his captivating tracks and visionary leadership, Able Grey has played a pivotal role in shaping the collective’s success and fostering a strong bond within the electronic music community. Comprised of hardworking members dedicated to their individual projects, this compilation series offers a tantalizing glimpse into their current creative endeavors. Listeners can embark on a captivating journey through multiple genres, from future/melodic bass to house and techno, all while experiencing the richness and diversity of the collective’s talent. Able Grey’s “Lost My Mind” captivates with its soul-stirring vocals, paving the way for a flawless fusion of melodic bass that resonates to the core. Meridian’s “Out Of My Mind” pushes the boundaries with a hybrid design, infusing the compilation with an intensified, mid-tempo mix accentuated by gritty wubs. Free Apollo unleashes a tempestuous storm of 128BPM energy in “My Mind Is Techno,” immersing listeners in an electrifying experience. RAFAEL & Dory Loup join forces to create a beautifully orchestrated rocktronic masterpiece, “How Dare You,” seamlessly blending nostalgic undertones with a contemporary flair. AIRELOOSH’s “Talk The Talk” ignites the compilation with an explosive trap/riddim vibe that leaves jaws dropping in awe.

Photo Credits: DROELOE Official Media