Truth x Lies give tech house update to Afrojack classic ‘Polkadots’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 156

Truth x Lies have been carving out a solid following in the Tech House genre over the past two years thanks to their massive productions, relentless output, and live sets. Now the duo of Ian Bertles and Ryan Howard has returned with a hard-hitting take on one of the most classic and enduring singles in dance music.

It is wild to think that it has been 14 years since Afrojack first unveiled his single Polkadots to the world, an enduring classic that existed before the mainstream rise of the genre and continues to resonate and impact audiences and producers to this day. While the Dutch producer has since gone on to release many smash hits that have made him a household name around the world, his early work is often revisited by producers as they look to unlock some of the magic that makes his music so memorable. Now the duo of Truth x Lies has given Polkadots a Tech House update, taking the original and beefing up the melody and production while maintaining much of the feel and construct that made the original so endearing.

Truth x Lies, they have been building a solid following in recent years, having delivered hard-hitting sets at major festivals such as EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland, and Electric Zoo while amassing over 25 million streams across all platforms. The new remix of Polkadots serves as a follow-up to their previous 2023 singles, Dos Gardenias and The Get Down. Releasing a remix of Polkadots showcases the reverence Truth x Lies holds for the history of dance music while also working hard to continue to push the genre and culture forward with new sounds and style.

With a release on Afrojack’s imprint WALL Recordings, the Dutch producer has given his own stamp of approval on the Truth x Lies take on his classic track.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by WALL Recordings