We Rave You and The FUTURE present Mike Williams

Londoners! July 21st our summer residency at the Ministry of Sound Club continues. Last month, We Rave You & FUTURE`s installment made waves!

Featuring Fedde Le Grand Anticipation is high for the next show on July 21st. Headlining for the night is none other than the talented Dutch DJ and producer, Mike Williams. Alongside him, an all-star line-up including Olly James, Sandro Silva, Tim Hox, and Mr Black. Across the club’s four massive rooms. This is a London rave you don’t want to miss. To secure your turf on this dancefloor, cop tickets here. Ministry is in Elephant and Castle and renowned for its golden-rave-era atmosphere. Opening at 10 pm and kicking on until 5 am, ensuring an all-nighter We Rave You & FUTURE party.

27-year-old, Mike Williams is set to captivate UK ravers with his signature punchy/melodic sound. Endorsed by renowned house music legends Oliver Heldens and Tiësto, the budding producer began releasing his own tracks at the tender age of 12. Gaining recognition when he uploaded his bootlegs to SoundCloud. Fast forward to 2015, officially releasing Konnichiwa and signed to the prestigious music label, Spinnin’ Records.

Mike Williams has redefined the landscape of house music with his Gen-Z sub-genre known as “Future Bounce.” His future-forward sound has garnered a cult following. Amassing three million monthly listeners on Spotify. Adored in his home country, the Netherlands, Mike also hosts SLAM!, a weekly radio show. FUTURE & We Rave You present Mike Williams will attract Future Bounce enthusiasts from far and wide.

Alongside Mike Williams’ set, the club has three other rooms that will be full of exciting sounds and artists that evening for attendees to explore. In The Loft, guests can experience hip-hop thanks to HD Life while 103 is hosted by Vanity and features Francesco Poggi, Loverdose, Pagano, Yassine, and David Santo. Finally, London Sound Academy will take over the Baby Box room to showcase a collection of emerging talent such as Freshwest, Astrid Fox, Thiago Genez, Bot, and Acid Harry.

We Rave You & FUTURE: Ministry has always been at the forefront of promoting breakthrough-emerging artists. 2021, the club introduced “FUTURE”. Every Friday, explore new places and horizons in electronic music. Becoming a platform for emerging talent and underground record labels.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland