Drumcode frontman Adam Beyer delivers new EP, “Robotic Arms”

Techno pioneer Adam Beyer has drawn together new ideas to bring together his new AI-inspired, two-track EP titled ‘Robotic Arms’.

Adam Beyer has bolstered his discography immensely with his latest offering, a brand new EP in the name of ‘Robotic Arms’ which lands on his own label Drumcode. The two-tracker delivers the sophisticated levels of industrial techno we have come to expect from the Swede, with a new AI-driven approach to his music.

The first namesake track on the EP, brandishes rumbling baseline grooves and swirling toppling melodies that blend seamlessly with the robotic-style vocals that imprint themselves dominantly in the mix. The other track, ‘No Hate’, maintains the AI-vocalist approach and is somewhat more rhythmic in its timbre than its predecessor. Honing in more on the low-end and the percussive elements of the track, we are left with two very contrasting records that will both no doubt go down a storm on the dancefloor.

In talking about the AI inspiration behind his new EP he said;

“I’m fascinated by this and curious to see how it develops, as it’s both a threat for artists, while also being an opportunity to utilise this technology when making art”

Adam Beyer is not the first, no will he be the last producer to explore the AI space as such a dynamic industry continues to innovate. Like he said, it will be interesting to see where he and other artists turn next in terms of inspiration. For now though, check out his new EP, ‘Robotic Arms’ for yourselves below!

Image credit: Tomorrowland