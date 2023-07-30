Adam Beyer & Maceo Plex heats up Tomorrowland Freedom Stage with an ID-filled set

By Milan Zeisler 214

Adam Beyer & Maceo Plex heats up Tomorrowland 2023 Freedom Stage with an ID-filled Techno set

To the delight of festival goers, the popular Adam Beyer & Maceo Plex heats up Tomorrowland 2023 Freedom Stage, which this year was an indoor complex with a huge LED backdrop and beautiful interior design elements (dragonflies and lots of spotlights). The two guys have hidden countless IDs, remixes, and smash hits in their B2B set.

Adam Beyer, the founder of Drumcode Records and one of Sweden’s techno artists, often plays on stage with artists from the music industry. He recently played with Joseph Capriati at the Awakenings Spring Festival, and before that, he joined Layton Giordani on stage at Amnesia Ibiza, and in March, Adam Beyer delivered a unique symbiosis at Ultra Miami with Cirez D. And now, at the 2023 Tomorrowland Freedom Stage, he’s gone B2B with the justly famous Eric Estor, better known as Maceo Plex, the Cuban-American DJ and techno music producer.

There’s no question that the two techno stars took to the stage in this genre, to the delight of fans of the underground style. They started the set with a very interesting intro, with Ida Engberg‘s (Adam’s wife) hit song Reverse Time, which was released on Adam’s Truesoul label almost 3 years ago. By Adam and Maceo, the B2B were peppered with countless IDs worthy of attention, growing to 18 in all during the set. Of the IDs, one is still related to the aforementioned intro with Engberg’s Reverse Time, and there are two remixes, one for Fred Again..’s “Jungle” and the other for Seconds by The Human League. Maceo Plex-related remixes will also appear in the show’s tracklists, such as a remix of Melawati’s Daliah, or a remix of Der Dritte Raum’s “Hale Bopp”. Of course, there were also some popular tracks, such as “Finally” by Bart B More & Oliver Twizt, or HEY DJ by Marco Faraone, but there is also “All Night” by Maceo Plex and Oscar And The Wolf, signed to the famous Mad Decent label. The full setlist can be found here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland