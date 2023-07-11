Afrojack finally releases his eagerly awaited ‘Chain Gang’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 156

After over a year of teasing it in his sets, Afrojack has officially given the world one of his most fan-demanded IDs in quite some time, ‘Chain Gang.’

You never have to worry about an Afrojack release. Every time the world-renowned DJ drops, it continually gets better each time. As we enter one of the most important months of the year for electronic music, as Tomorrowland 2023 is just on the horizon, Afrojack is gearing up by delivering one of his most anticipated tracks of the last few years with ‘Chain Gang.’ Fans are no strangers to the song as the Amsterdam producer has featured it in his performances for over a year, but now the time has come when people from all over can finally stream the official release on demand.

To no one’s surprise, ‘Chain Gang’ is one of Afrojack’s most energetic tracks of the past few years. Clocking in at only 147 seconds, the song is quick and packs a punch from the very first second. Afrojack creatively decides not to include any verses within the song as the first thing we hear at the beginning is the immediate build-up to the drop. Once you arrive at the drop, the ultimate payoff of the track hits hard and mixes in some deep-styled elements with gritty synths on top of a house-style beat. The listener gets no time to rest as once the drop ends, the build-up to the second one begins immediately, with Afrojack keeping things interesting by adding an extra octave on the synths.

Debuting the track on his very own imprint, WALL Recordings, ‘Chain Gang’ does exactly what Afrojack designed it to do and that is to turn the energy up beyond the meter. It shows once again why there are not many producers that can bring the heat quite like him.

Stream ‘Chain Gang’ by Afrojack via WALL Recordings below.

Image Credit: Afrojack (Press)