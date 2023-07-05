Tomorrowland & TikTok announce official content partnership for 2023

By Yotam Dov 568

TikTok and Tomorrowland have announced an official content partnership for 2023, bringing the electronic music community closer together than ever before. This iconic collaboration will include TikTok LIVE broadcasts of headline performances from the Main Stage, as well as behind-the-scenes content from artists and creators, capturing exclusive moments and truly immersing the global community in the electrifying atmosphere of the festival.

As part of this partnership, TikTok will host 24 livestreams featuring globally renowned artists, DJs, and producers. The lineup includes esteemed names such as Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Amber Broos, Lost Frequencies, Timmy Trumpet, Afrojack, and Armin van Buuren. These livestreams will allow music lovers around the world to experience the magic of Tomorrowland firsthand, regardless of their physical location.

In addition to the livestreams, TikTok will offer in-app playlists and a search hub dedicated to Tomorrowland. These features will serve as a one-stop shop for fans, providing them with all the content, artist performances, and music from the festival weekend. A global hub with the hashtag #Tomorrowland will be established to further enhance the festival experience and create a sense of unity among the community.

The partnership between TikTok and Tomorrowland is a testament to the popularity of the festival within the TikTok community. The hashtag #Tomorrowland has already amassed over 2.8 billion views, with creators using it as an opportunity to showcase their favorite festival content and performances from previous high-energy weekends. By joining forces, TikTok and Tomorrowland aim to take the global community on an even more spectacular journey into the world of music, unity, and magic.

Tomorrowland is renowned for its elaborate stage design and high-quality production, drawing inspiration from science fiction and fantasy. The festival has become a global phenomenon, attracting attendees from over 200 nationalities. With more than 400,000 fans expected to attend this year, Tomorrowland promises a diverse lineup of electronic music genres, including house, techno, trance, and drum and bass. The 17th edition of the festival will span across two weekends, from July 21st to 23rd and July 28th to 30th, with over 750 artists performing across 16 stages.

Michael Kümmerle, Business Development Lead, Global Music Content & Partnerships at TikTok, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Tomorrowland, one of the biggest and most iconic festivals in the world. With its legendary lineup and truly global audience, Tomorrowland is the perfect festival partner for our flourishing community of electronic music lovers who congregate on TikTok.”

TikTok’s influence on the electronic and dance music scene has been significant, with the platform being described as “the central place for fan engagement” in the IMS Business Report 2023. It has become a key contributor to dance music’s robust creator culture, hosting more creators than ever before. TikTok has previously collaborated with other iconic EDM events, such as the Amsterdam Dance Festival, and has spotlighted globally renowned artists and DJs like Calvin Harris, Shygirl, BICEP, Fred again.., Annie Mac, Nia Archives, and Venbee.

With this partnership between TikTok and Tomorrowland, music enthusiasts can anticipate an exhilarating experience, as the power of technology and creativity converge to bring the magic of the festival to a global audience like never before.

Image Credit – Tomorrowland Press / Provided by Tomorrowland PR