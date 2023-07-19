Alan Walker teams up with Zak Abel for ‘Endless Summer’: Listen

Alan Walker and Zak Abel are bringing all the summer vibes to their newest track ‘Endless Summer’ out now.

The Norwegian multi-platinum artist Alan Walker, returns with his new single ‘Endless Summer’, in collaboration with the British singer-songwriter Zak Abel, just as the hottest season of the year kicks into full swing. This euphoric dance-pop tune perfectly captures the carefree and blissful essence of its namesake. The track opens with organic melodies that move into a euphonious chorus consisting of a groovy bassline and understated percussion, complemented by the positive and hopeful message in the chorus. Abel is one of the most prominent electronic dance music vocalists in the game with hits like ‘Freedom’ with Kygo, ‘Ten More Days’ with Avicii, ‘Bad’ with Don Diablo, ‘The Power’ with Duke Dumont, and many more.

‘Endless Summer‘ is another gem to add to this list, following Walker’s single ‘Dreamer‘ from earlier this year as well as the most recent ‘Hero‘ featuring Sasha Alex Sloan. On the other hand, Zak Abel is now on the cusp of something special as his eagerly anticipated new album, ‘Love Over Fear,” will be released on August 25 on BMG.

In the meantime, ‘Endless Summer’ already received over 1.5 million organic impressions on social media platforms before even being officially released, which makes it sure to be on rotation for all the memorable moments with friends and family this summer.

Image Credit: Frederik Winge via Unfolded PR