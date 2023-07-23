Alok threw a huge party at Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage

By Milan Zeisler 154

Alok, the Brazilian DJ, and producer, threw a huge party for all the party-goers on the Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage.

The well-known Brazilian DJ and producer, Alok threw a huge party last night at the Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage, which, following the DJ’s style, was a great crowd-pleaser for many fans and other participants. Alok came straight from the German festival Parookaville to the outstanding Tomorrowland 2023 edition in Belgium, with a 21:25 (CEST) start, where he entertained the audience with a lot of his own music, club music, and upcoming IDs.

Above all, he began his set with his latest music (called “Car Keys”), which he collaborated on with Albanian-born singer Ava Max and was released just a few weeks ago, and which he also played a Tiësto remix of during his set. He has surprised the crowd with a number of classics and songs that have become known to almost everyone, such as “Yeah” by Usher and Ludacris & Lil Jon, Darude – Sandstorm, MauP’s “Drugs From Amsterdam”, an ID remix of the classic “Better Off Alone”, Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nation, but also a remix of his own single “Hear Me Now” (previously released on Spinnin’ Records with Bruno Martini and Zeeba). But of course, Alok’s big release of the year, “All by Myself“, which was co-produced with the justly famous British DJ/producer Sigala and 2020 Billboard Music Award – Best Dance Song category winner Ellie Goulding (who, interestingly enough, is also currently breaking records with Calvin Harris, that recently got official remixes), and which has already reached millions of views/views/listeners on multiple platforms, was not left out of the setlist. But there are many more releases on Alok’s unofficial 1001 tracklists.

Not for nothing, Alok’s 2023 Tomorrowland set shows how to wow an audience as large as the one that turns out for this festival. It’s almost a fact that there are lots and lots of classics to be played, well-known original music, and of course, for the really close fanbase, upcoming releases need to be showcased.

Image Credit: Hudson Rennan / Provided by Unfolded PR