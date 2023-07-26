ARTY enters a new chapter of his artistic career with ‘Listen to Me’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal

ARTY embraces change by ushering in the next era of his career by releasing his new single ‘Listen to Me,’ out now via Armada Music .

Artem Stolyarov, more commonly known as DJ and Producer ARTY and his trance moniker ALPHA 9, welcomes a new chapter in his musical career by releasing the upbeat banger ‘Listen to Me.’ With an amazing catalog of progressive house tracks such as ‘Who Do You Love,’ ‘Avalanche,’ his remix of Porter Robinson‘s ‘Lionhearted,’ and his remix of Halsey’s ‘Hurricane,’ ARTY seeks to move out of his comfort zone in order to experiment with new styles he hasn’t tried before.

“I’m taking a leap and going into the unknowns with my new music, but I want to share this ride with my fans, and I believe we’re about to have a lot of joy together. ‘Listen to Me’ marks an entirely new chapter in my career and it’s only the beginning for bigger and greater things to come. While it’s been extremely overwhelming to see and hear the reaction of my fans and listeners, more than anything, I’m beyond happy to share this new single with you all.” – ARTY

‘Listen to Me’ embraces a new sound heavily influenced by stutter house, deep house and future bass elements. Its melancholic melodies, stunning chord progressions, and soothing vocals create an infectious and uplifting atmosphere that transports listeners to a euphoric state of mind. Although changing directions, his ability to tap into the melodic-infused sides of dance music remains to be a strong influence in his records. Known for his dynamic soundscapes ARTY has once again delivered a track that captivates listeners with its melodic brilliance and powerful energy.

According to Armada Music, ‘Listen to Me’ is ARTY’s first release on the record label since his master and publishing catalogs were acquired by the label’s dance music investment firm, BEAT. Under the new business venture, his ARTY and ALPHA 9 catalogs will be optimized and revitalized by BEAT.

Check out Arty’s new single ‘Listen to Me’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Easton Schirra / Provided by Armada PR