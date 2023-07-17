ATB ‘ 9pm (Till I Come)’ climbs back on Beatport charts for Radio & Club versions, 25 years after release

By Yotam Dov 1.97k

ATB “9pm (Till I Come)” has cemented its status as an enduring dance classic, captivating audiences worldwide with its timeless energy and unforgettable melody, 25 years after its release.

Music has a remarkable ability to transcend time and continue captivating audiences long after its initial release. One such example is ATB’s iconic track, “9pm (Till I Come).” Two and a half decades since its debut, the electrifying dance anthem has made an unexpected resurgence once again on the Beatport charts, both in its radio and club versions. Let’s delve into the enduring appeal of this timeless track and explore the reasons behind its renewed success.

A Timeless Dance Classic: ATB, the moniker of German DJ and producer André Tanneberger, first released “9pm (Till I Come)” in 1998. The track quickly became a sensation, dominating dance floors worldwide and establishing ATB as a force to be reckoned with in the electronic music scene. With its infectious melody, pulsating beats, and euphoric energy, “9pm (Till I Come)” became an instant classic, captivating listeners with its unforgettable hooks and uplifting vibes.

The Resurgence on Beatport: Fast forward to the present day, and ATB’s masterpiece has experienced an unexpected resurgence on the Beatport charts. Both the radio and club versions of “9pm (Till I Come)” have climbed back into the spotlight, mesmerizing a new generation of music enthusiasts while reigniting nostalgia among longtime fans. The fact that this enduring anthem continues to captivate listeners and resonate with them on a deep level is a testament to its enduring quality.

Remakes: In a remarkable collaboration, German DJ and producer Topic, along with Swedish singer A7S, released a remake of ATB timeless classic, “Your Love (9PM),” under Virgin Records on January 15, 2021. This updated version brought a fresh perspective to the beloved track, infusing it with Topic’s signature electronic and tropical house elements while showcasing the captivating vocals of A7S. The release garnered even more attention when renowned DJ Tiësto contributed his own remix to the remake, further highlighting the enduring appeal and versatility of the song. With this collaboration and the subsequent remix by Tiësto, “Your Love (9PM)” has continued to captivate audiences around the world and solidify its place as a modern dance anthem.

Nostalgia and Timelessness: One of the key factors behind the enduring success of “9pm (Till I Come)” lies in its ability to evoke powerful nostalgia. The track’s distinctive sound instantly transports listeners back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, a golden era for electronic dance music. The feelings of euphoria, freedom, and pure joy associated with that time are reignited every time the infectious beats of ATB’s hit blast through the speakers. Moreover, the track’s timeless appeal transcends generational boundaries, allowing it to connect with both longtime dance music enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Image Credit: Kontor