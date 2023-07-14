Axwell Λ Ingrosso to revive their project at Ultra Japan 2023

By Yotam Dov 742

Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso, also known as Axwell Λ Ingrosso, are set to revive their project and perform at Ultra Japan 2023. The Swedish DJ duo, who are members of Swedish House Mafia, initially debuted at the 2014 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. Since then, Axwell & Ingrosso have consistently delivered electrifying tracks that have captivated audiences worldwide. In March 2015, they unveiled “On My Way,” featuring uncredited vocals from Vargas and Lagola. They continued their streak with the release of “This Time” in November 2015, featuring uncredited vocals from Pusha T and supporting various charitable causes. The instrumental track “Dream Bigger” followed suit on December 31, 2015. Their second EP, titled “More Than You Know,” was released on May 24, 2017, and featured their debut single “Renegade” from the EP, which dropped on May 10, 2017.

After a hiatus in 2018 to focus on the Swedish House Mafia reunion, Axwell & Ingrosso returned with the release of “Dancing Alone” featuring RØMANS. They performed at various music festivals, including Tomorrowland, and paid tribute to the late DJ Avicii during their sets. While there were discussions of a potential Swedish House Mafia tour and new music in 2019, the duo announced a hiatus to fully commit to the reunion.

While the future of Axwell & Ingrosso remained uncertain, the duo reassured fans that they had not disbanded and would eventually make a return. However, Sebastian Ingrosso also hinted that the project may come to an end. Now, with the announcement of their revival at Ultra Japan 2023, fans can once again revel in the anticipation of experiencing the extraordinary musical synergy between Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso.

Image Credit: Rukes.com