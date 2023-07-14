Axwell releases Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Underneath It All’ for free: Listen

By Yotam Dov 2.23k

Axwell, one-third of the iconic electronic music group Swedish House Mafia, has surprised fans by dropping their long-awaited track ‘Underneath It All’ as a free download. This track, first played during Swedish House Mafia’s performance at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in May 2019, and later at Ultra Europe 2019, has been highly anticipated by fans who have been waiting for its official release.

The revelation of ‘Underneath It All’ being a collaboration with singer-songwriter Mike Posner was previously reported in 2020, generating even more excitement among fans. The track’s official version was sent by Axwell to a lucky fan in July 2022, causing a stir and building anticipation for what would become Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Paradise Again’ World Tour.

After more than three years of suspense and anticipation, Axwell has finally decided to share ‘Underneath It All’ with the world. The track, now available for download via Dropbox, marks the end of a long wait for fans eager to experience the Swedish House Mafia’s signature sound once again.

With its energetic beats, catchy melodies, and Mike Posner’s captivating vocals, ‘Underneath It All’ is expected to become a fan favorite and add to the group’s impressive catalog of hits. Swedish House Mafia’s reunion has been highly celebrated, and this release further solidifies their return to the music scene.

As fans download and listen to ‘Underneath It All,’ it serves as a reminder of the immense talent and creativity that Swedish House Mafia possesses. The group’s ability to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances and infectious music has made them one of the most influential and beloved acts in the electronic dance music world.

For those who have been eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Underneath It All,’ the wait is finally over. Axwell’s decision to share the track as a free download is a gesture of gratitude to the loyal fanbase that has supported Swedish House Mafia throughout their career.

Image Credit: Rukes.com