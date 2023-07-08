Axwell drops unreleased music at Ultra Europe 2023 mainstage: Watch

By Yotam Dov 168

It was a night to remember at Ultra Europe 2023 as one of the electronic music industry’s most iconic figures, Axwell, took to the mainstage to deliver an electrifying set that left the crowd in awe. As the lights dimmed and the anticipation grew, the crowd erupted with excitement as the first track, the Intro Edit of Swedish House Mafia’s “Can U Feel It,” reverberated through the speakers.

Axwell wasted no time in immersing the crowd into a journey through time and sound. The unmistakable blend of their classic 2012 progressive sound and their darker, modern tones resonated throughout the venue as Axwell mixed the Swedish House Mafia mashup of ‘It Gets Better’ vs. ‘Greyhound.’ The crowd was transported back to a golden era of dance music as memories flooded their minds.

Building on the energy and momentum, Axwell seamlessly transitioned into the Axwell Mix of Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay’s timeless anthem, “In My Mind.” The pulsating beats and captivating melodies washed over the crowd, fueling their excitement further. It was a masterful display of Axwell’s ability to unite people through the power of music.

As the set progressed, Axwell unveiled two unreleased records. The first, a collaboration between Thomas Newson and Corey James on Axtone, shook the crowd with its infectious rhythm and innovative sound design. The second unreleased track, carefully curated by Axwell himself, arrived around the 17-minute mark, leaving the crowd craving more. It was a testament to Axwell’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering fresh sounds to his loyal fans.

The journey continued with a seamless transition into the iconic “Miami 2 Ibiza,” setting the crowd into a frenzy of hands in the air and unified voices singing along. Axwell effortlessly moved through his repertoire, reminding everyone of the timeless hits that have defined his career. Tracks like “One” featuring Pharrell Williams, “Don’t Go Mad,” and “Turn On The Lights Again..” featuring Fred again.. showcased the breadth of Axwell’s musical prowess.

In a stunning moment of musical mastery, Axwell skillfully mixed Tale Of Us’ remix of the all-time classic “Cafe Del Mar” by Energy 52. The crowd was mesmerized by the fusion of old and new, as the familiar melody blended with contemporary elements. It was a testament to Axwell’s ability to honor the past while embracing the future.

The climax of the set arrived with the latest unreleased Swedish House Mafia track, “Ray Of Solar,” which had made its debut at the Kappa Futur Festival in Italy the previous weekend. The crowd was treated to a taste of the trio’s eagerly anticipated new material, a tantalizing glimpse into what the future held for electronic music’s most revered supergroup.

As the night drew to a close, Axwell left an indelible mark on Ultra Europe 2023 with an anthemic mashup that brought together their greatest hits. “Don’t You Worry Child,” “Save The World,” and “Calling” merged into a euphoric symphony of sound that resonated deep within the hearts of every festivalgoer. As the final notes echoed through the night sky, fireworks illuminated the stage, creating a breathtaking spectacle that served as a fitting conclusion to an unforgettable set.

Check out the set in its full glory below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com