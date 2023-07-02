Swedish House Mafia unveil new ID at Kappa FuturFestival Turin: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 365

Fans in Turin, Italy were treated to an incredible weekend of music at the tenth annual Kappa FuturFestival as stars such as Diplo, Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Tale Of Us, and many others took to the stage. One of the highlights from the weekend was an explosive exclusive set from the Swedish House Mafia.

While the trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso officially ended their hiatus at Ultra Music Festival in 2018, the Swedish House Mafia hadn’t released new music or embarked on a world tour until 2022. Following the release of their debut album Paradise Again, the trio hit the road and reminded the globe of why they are such icons and stars of the electronic music scene. Now they are looking forward and have already begun the next chapter of the group, having already released the stunningly beautiful single See The Light featuring help from rapper Fridayy. As the track appears to have begun a new post-Paradise Again era for the group, they appear ready to unleash more music this year for their fans,

During their electrifying set at Kappa FuturFestival, the Swedish House Mafia treated fans to many of their classic hits and staples of the dance music scene, but also shared a new ID following their single One with Pharrell Williams. While there are no details about the title of the track or when it can be expected to be released, footage of the performance quickly hit social media and has been shared via We Rave You’s Instagram page. The trio certainly appears rejuvenated and inspired since their full-time return last year, which bodes well for fans around the world as they await the next release from the Swedish House Mafia.

While the individual members continue perform solo around the world, the group will take the stage in Ibiza at the end of July before embarking upon a South American tour in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Rave You (@weraveyou)



Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications