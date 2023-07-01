Swedish House Mafia unveils ‘See The Light’ music video

By Lewis Mulligan 488

Electronic music icons and internationally acclaimed supergroup, Swedish House Mafia, have unveiled the music video for their latest single, “See The Light (ft. Fridayy).”

The track, which premiered during their closing performance at ULTRA Music Festival in Miami earlier this year, seamlessly blends pulsating synths, infectious melodies, and the ethereal vocals of rising Philadelphia singer and rapper, Fridayy. Directed by visual artist Joel Eliasson, the video is a captivating collage of new and archival footage, exuding a nostalgic exuberance that complements the song’s vibrant energy.

Swedish House Mafia’s triumphant return to the music scene has been nothing short of spectacular. With a staggering 10 billion global artist streams under their belt, their 2022 album, “Paradise Again,” alone has amassed over 2.5 billion streams. The track “Heaven Takes You Home” featuring Connie Constance soared to the top of the US dance radio charts, accumulating an impressive 230 million total streams.

“Paradise Again” achieved remarkable success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and maintaining a prominent position in the Top 20 for an impressive 19 weeks. Additionally, Swedish House Mafia made waves in the film industry by producing The Weeknd‘s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” for the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).” This foray into film underscores the group’s ability to create music that transcends boundaries and resonates across various artistic mediums.

Adding to their recent triumphs, “See The Light” serves as the lead single from the upcoming EA Sports’ Formula 1 Soundtrack Album, coinciding with the illustrious Monaco F1 Grand Prix. This connection to the world of sports and entertainment further solidifies the Swedish House Mafia’s global appeal and influence.

Notably, the release of “See The Light (ft. Fridayy)” coincided with the intimate performance at E1 in London where the Swedish House Mafia performed. The same weekend the song made its debut, fans were treated to a truly unforgettable live experience as the iconic trio took the stage at one of London’s premier venues. This intimate performance served as a testament to their enduring popularity and ability to captivate audiences with their electrifying sound and stage presence.

As Swedish House Mafia continues their reign as electronic music pioneers, “See The Light (ft. Fridayy)” stands as a shining example of their enduring musical prowess. As they captivate audiences worldwide, Swedish House Mafia’s latest single serves as a reminder of their unwavering ability to produce music that resonates deeply with fans across the globe.

Image Credit: Rukes.com