Becky Hill Collaborates with Chase & Status on ‘Disconnect’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 245

Becky Hill has joined forces with the legendary electronic music duo Chase & Status to create an explosive dancefloor anthem titled Disconnect.

Collaborating with songwriters Emily Makis, Karen Poole, and Kieron McIntosh, Becky Hill brings forth a track that ignites the senses and showcases her undeniable talent.

Reflecting on her journey, Hill expresses her astonishment at being able to recreate the success she achieved with her hit single Afterglow a decade ago. However, her excitement for Disconnect surpasses anything she has felt before, particularly as it delves into the realms of drum ‘n’ bass. This captivating tune straddles the line between the euphoric atmosphere of the rave scene and the infectious melodies that resonate on mainstream radio. Working alongside Chase & Status, a musical collaboration she has dreamt of since her teenage years, marks a significant milestone in her career. The song has already set festival stages ablaze in recent months including the notorious Glastonbury.

Becky Hill, who triumphed on a sold-out tour of the United States last fall, is set to return to the States for highly anticipated performances. She will captivate audiences at Outside Lands and delight fans with three headline shows. The prestigious venues of The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (August 10), The Royale in Boston (October 5), and Brooklyn Steel in New York City (October 6) will bear witness to her mesmerizing performances.

Disconnect follows closely on the heels of Hill’s collaboration with Lewis Thompson on the track Side Effects, which has garnered an impressive 20 million combined global streams to date. The accompanying TikTok videos have amassed over 49 million views worldwide, solidifying the song’s popularity across various platforms. Notably, “Side Effects” has reached the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and the UK’s Official Dance Singles Chart.

The partnership of both becky hill and Chase & Status on Disconnect marks a remarkable milestone in her career. With her unwavering passion for music and her unique ability to connect with listeners, Hill continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences around the world.

Image Credit: Sam Neill / Provided by Warner Music Australia