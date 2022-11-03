Carl Cox gets remixed by Chase & Status for new single

By Chris Vuoncino 256

Carl Cox is getting ready to release his newest album, Electric Generations, next month on December 2nd. While fans anxiously await the iconic producer’s first album in over a decade, he is keeping fans engaged through his recent Welcome To My World EP as well as sharing a remix of a previously unreleased track, Our Time Will Come, completed by Chase & Status.

With Chase & Status still celebrating their sixth album, What Came Before, which was released in August of this year, the duo joined Carl Cox at the Glastonbury Festival for a b2b set on the Arcadia Stage. It was from this interaction that the seeds were planted to have the drum & bass duo remix one of the tracks ahead of Carl Cox’s album release in December. While fans will have to wait to hear, Chase & Status’ version offers up glimpses of whats to come while creating a fun and high energy addition into the vast discography of Carl Cox. While his legacy is firmly in place, it is clear that Cox is excited about sharing an album’s worth of music with his fans for the first time in so long. Discussing the upcoming project, he said, “I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to share this album. As a live artist and a DJ I get to play all over the world and to see people enjoying the shared experience of being together and dancing. I’ve pulled together all the elements that I’ve learned from watching those crowds, added my sound and tried to bring you a true electronic music experience.” While his recent EP certainly offers some insight into where the famed producer is at these days, this new remix certainly showcases how his vast experiences and interactions with other artists continue to inspire his sound and musical journey.

Image Credit: Dan Reid / Provided by Eureka Artists