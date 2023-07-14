Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect pleads not guilty

By Milan Zeisler

The man accused of fatal shootings at the recent Beyond Wonderland pleads not guilty to all charges.

A 26-year-old member of the U.S. military, James M. Kelly, the prime suspect accused in the recent Beyond Wonderland Shooting at Washington state’s Gorge Amphitheatre, where two women died and several people were injured, has now pleaded not guilty to all charges, reports The Seattle Times.

The Seattle Times reports that Kelly, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree domestic violence in the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival, has pleaded not guilty. He is currently being held without bail. The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz, an engaged couple that lived in Seattle. Among the wounded were Kelly’s girlfriend and two people who were responding to the reports of gunfire at the time. According to court documents obtained by Oregon Live, Kelly told the police that he was hallucinating on mushrooms and believed the world was going to end. As stated in court documents, Kelly allegedly took his handgun from his pickup truck, loaded it, and opened fire on the couple who were walking by, and a 31-year-old man who was heading to the area upon hearing gunshots.



“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”, wrote the festival in a statement.

After the first shots were fired, he allegedly opened fire on his girlfriend, Lily Luksich, 20, after telling her that “this is the end”. Later on, she called 911 and alerted the police. After the tragedy, the second day of the festival was canceled. Kelly’s next hearing is scheduled for July 25, with his trial expected to begin in late August of this year. If convicted, Kelly could face life imprisonment.

Image Credit: Rukes.com