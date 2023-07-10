Bhaskar & Kohen release 9-track compilation ‘CONTROVERSIA vol. 010’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Bhaskar & Kohen have just cultivated a progressive 9-track compilation album entitled ‘CONTROVERSIA vol. 010′ which features 6 exclusive tracks from Alok’s label.

CONTROVERSIA RECORDS releases the 10th chapter of their notable compilation series, but this time Alok has handed the reins to his brother Bhaskar and label veteran Kohen for its creation. The two artists are known for their affinity for the more underground and dancefloor-oriented side of dance music, and this package contains some incredible crowd-pleasers, including 6 brand-new and 3 recently released tracks from Bhaskar, Yves V, and Robert Falcon. Featuring Kohen’s new release, ‘Sirene’, as its headlining record, things start out strong with dark progressive house basslines and melodies that create impressive texture and depth. ‘Different’ from Double MZK is a sultry and groovy vocal house gem, while Driver of the Future‘s ‘Just Dancing’ creates the perfect club atmosphere with its undulating basslines and euphonious melodies. ‘Awakened Dreamers’ by Ritual Frequencies is as ethereal as its title, rounding out this sonic journey through a myriad of genres and emotions. CONTROVERSIA knows how to deliver a truly sophisticated, epic experience, and we hope there are more compilations coming from Bhaskar and Kohen.

Bhaskar began his history in 2004, still at age 12 when his first project with his twin brother Alok started. It all began as a hobby, but in a short time, they were already splitting their time between their studies and the studio. Son of renowned DJs Swarup and Ekanta, Bhaskar was inspired by his parents’ success and soon started to tour the world playing his music.

Throughout his career, Kohen’s music has found homes on labels including CONTROVERSIA, Spinnin’ Records, Musical Freedom, Hexagon, STMPD RCRDS, Sony, Universal Music, and Som Livre. His dynamic style garnered him support from the likes of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Tiesto, Hardwell, and Alok himself.

