Calvin Harris & Sam Smith reunite for collaboration ‘Desire’

By Lewis Mulligan 376

The long-awaited reunion of Calvin Harris and Sam Smith in their latest collaboration, Desire, has ignited excitement among music lovers around the world.

After the tremendous success of their previous joint effort, Promises, which took the music industry by storm in 2018, the duo is poised to deliver yet another chart-topping hit that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the contemporary music scene.

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith have consistently demonstrated their knack for crafting infectious, genre-defying tracks that seamlessly blend elements of dance and pop music. Their unique ability to combine Harris’s dynamic and captivating production with Smith’s emotive and soulful vocals has propelled them to the forefront of the music industry.

Desire builds upon the duo’s previous achievements, incorporating trance-inspired production that is reminiscent of Calvin Harris’ recent hit with Ellie Goulding, titled Miracle. This electrifying track soared to the top 10 of Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release of Desire. To the delight of his fans, Harris dropped a live performance of the upcoming track during his highly anticipated summer 2023 residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, setting the stage for the imminent release.

Although an official release date for Desire has yet to be announced by Harris, fans can already pre-save the song to ensure they are among the first to experience the highly anticipated collaboration. This pre-release buzz is indicative of the immense anticipation surrounding the reunion of these two musical powerhouses, further fueling the expectations for Desire to dominate the charts and captivate listeners worldwide.

Their innate talent for pushing creative boundaries and captivating audiences is sure to shine through in this new release, cementing their status as influential and respected artists in the realm of dance and pop music. Desire promises to be a track that resonates deeply with listeners, leaving a lasting impression and securing its place among the most memorable collaborations of recent times.

Image Credit: Rukes.com