CamelPhat show off plenty of IDs at massive Tomorrowland 2023 set

By Chris Vuoncino 100

Known for their incredible dynamics and synth production, the duo of CamelPhat has become staples of the electronic music scene thanks to their emotionally driven anthems and rhythms. The English producers Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala took to the Freedom Stage Saturday night during the first weekend of Tomorrowland to deliver a set full of IDs to an adoring crowd.

Backed by stunning visuals via the large LED screen that backs the Freedom Stage, CamelPhat opened their set with an unreleased ID, a theme that would permeate throughout their entire performance. Throughout their hour-long set, the duo would unveil nine unreleased IDs, as well as two new remixes and edits that had yet to be played out before the set. The new music set an incredible vibe and energy throughout the performance, letting the packed audience know that the duo has plenty of new releases to look forward to in the upcoming months as they continue to make their mark on the scene. Midway through their set, they did play their most recent release, the incredible new collaboration alongside London Grammar, Higher, which just hit streaming services this past Friday.

While many fans and artists conjure up images of high-energy anthems and big drops that often define the mainstage of major festivals, CamelPhat relies on a more atmospheric approach, taking the audience on a journey that ebbs and flows throughout. They utilize space to build anticipation, allowing the audience to catch their breath, and digest the incredible visuals before delivering their own driving rhythms that provide a release as the sea of people collectively let loose. As the robotic female voice comes through the speakers around the 42-minute mark of the set, proclaiming “We will take you to another dimension,” it is clear that this is the purpose and energy that CamelPhat is looking to achieve with their performance.

There is plenty of music and incredible moments to digest at Tomorrowland, and CamelPhat definitely deserve attention for making their mark on their own terms.

Image Credit: CamelPhat / Courtesy of Big Beat Records