David Guetta unveils stunning acoustic version of ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ with Anne-Marie & Coi Leray: Listen

By Yotam Dov 489

David Guetta, the renowned DJ and producer, has released a captivating acoustic version of his hit single ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me,’ featuring the talented artists Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. This stripped-down rendition of the song showcases the emotional core of the track while incorporating enchanting orchestral elements, creating an uplifting and heartwarming experience for listeners. Once again, Guetta’s exceptional songwriting and impeccable production skills shine through, perfectly complementing the incredible vocal talents of Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.

Following its release, ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me‘ has been dominating the charts and streaming platforms worldwide, amassing nearly 250 million global streams. The track has proven to be a massive success, securing the top position across European airplay for the third consecutive week. Moreover, it has achieved Gold status in several countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria. In the United Kingdom alone, the single has garnered over 25 million streams and is currently sitting at number 19 on the charts.

Adding to the success of the original version, David Guetta has now introduced another captivating interpretation to the ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ collection. This acoustic rendition follows recent reworks by acclaimed artists such as Sofi Tukker, Robin Schulz, Ozone & Diagnostix, Joel Corry, and Cedric Gervais. Additionally, earlier versions by Hypaton, Borai & Denham, and DJs from Mars were featured in Guetta’s Remixes EP.

The original ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ single is an exhilarating masterpiece that combines Guetta’s exceptional production skills with a sample from Haddaway’s 90s hit ‘What Is Love.’ The track has garnered over 240 million global streams and 25 million streams in the United Kingdom. It has achieved remarkable positions, including number 12 in Global Shazam and number 3 on UK iTunes, while consistently maintaining its presence in the Spotify Top 20 across 10 markets. Radio support for the single has been substantial, with ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ receiving playlist placements on popular stations such as Capital, Kiss (including Kiss Dance), Hits Radio, and Radio 1’s C-List. The track was also selected as Radio 1’s Track of the Week, further solidifying its status as a standout hit.

‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ features the exceptional vocal performances of British pop icon Anne-Marie and LA-based rapper Coi Leray. Anne-Marie, who has accumulated an astounding 7.5 billion global streams to date, has consistently impressed audiences with her seven Top 10 singles and multiple double- and triple-platinum selling records. Coi Leray, known for her raw rhymes, captivating vocals, and distinctive energy, has made a name for herself with hits like ‘Players,’ which has amassed 200 million streams and reached number 1 on Rhythmic radio in the United States. Leray also collaborated with David Guetta for a remix of ‘Players,’ which they performed together at Ultra Miami earlier this year.

David Guetta’s musical achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. With almost 40 billion global streams and recent accolades such as ‘Producer of the Year’ at the BRIT Awards and DJ Mag’s number 1 DJ for the third consecutive year, Guetta has solidified his position as one of the industry’s top artists. He has become the ninth most streamed artist on Spotify globally, with over 50 million records sold worldwide. Guetta’s music has reached the top position on iTunes charts in more than 113 countries, and he boasts over 24 million Spotify followers worldwide. His previous single, ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ recently reached an impressive milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify. The track also claimed the number 1 spot on the UK Singles chart, number 2 on Global Spotify, and reached number 1 on various other platforms and charts in multiple territories, including Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland.

David Guetta’s acoustic version of ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray is a testament to his musical genius and ability to consistently deliver exceptional productions. As the single continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Guetta’s influence and impact on the music industry remain unparalleled. Buy / Stream it here.

Image Credit: Dan Reid