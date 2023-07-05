David Guetta shares new remixes for his smash hit ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ with Coi Leray &; Anne-Marie: Listen

David Guetta has released even more new remixes for his song Baby Don’t Hurt Me with Coi Leray and Anne-Marie, further widening the remix numbers to 8.

After the first part of Baby Don’t Hurt Me remixes, David Guetta didn’t stop there. Joining the already interesting lineup of remixers, David enlisted Sofi Tukker, Robin Schulz, and Ozone & Diagnostix to further widen the spectrum of different genres already started by the first remix pack. These 3 aforementioned remixes have all come out on the same day, joining Joel Corry and Cedric Gervais’s remixes already released at the start of June. Keep in mind that these 5 remixes are still not a part of an official remix pack. Instead, you can listen to them as singles.

Starting off with the Ozone & Diagnostix remix, the pair have used their signature drum & bass style to elevate the energy of the original to new heights. Coi Leray’s verse is perfectly used in this rendition as it blends with the high tempo drum & bass usually incorporates. Sofi Tukker’s remix transforms the original into a tech house banger, ready to be played on every club dancefloor. A well-crafted bassline is expertly combined with a simple guitar melody. Last but not least, the Robin Schulz remix raises the roof with its immaculate energy, perfect for that mainstage madness.

As previously mentioned, Joel Corry and Cedric Gervais’s Baby Don’t Hurt Me remixes came out in early June. David Guetta played the remix with Joel during his summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, and the audience went absolutely wild. On the other hand, Cedric Gervais’s remix is a high-octane electro-house version, pretty similar to his Blue remix, but as good.

David Guetta’s summer residency F*** Me, I’m Famous is still in full motion, with David taking the stage every Monday until the 2nd of October. Jonas Blue, Paul Reynolds, and a special guest will accompany David on the renowned Ushuaïa Ibiza stage this coming Monday. The Baby Don’t Hurt Me remixes will surely do some damage there. The remixes are still not a part of an official remix pack as of now. You can listen to the brilliant Robin Schulz remix below.

