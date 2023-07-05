deadmau5 teases John Summit remix of ‘I Remember’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 236

An iconic electronic dance single will be getting a remix from one of the industry’s newest and most exciting producers according to a recent post from deadmau5 on his social media page. While John Summit has had a version of I Remember in his repertoire for some time, it appears that his remix will be seeing an official release soon.

Ever since its release back in 2008, the hit collaboration between Kaskade and deadmau5, I Remember has been a staple of the electronic dance music scene. With its haunting synths and incredible vocals from singer Haley Gibby, it continues to be heard at clubs and festivals around the world even a decade and a half after its release. It appears the single will be getting new life breathed into it as deadmau5 appears to have teased a new remix of the song by John Summit via his own Instagram page. While Summit had been quickly rising through the ranks of the dance scene in recent years, it was when Kaskade tapped him to remix the kx5 single Escape that his career truly took off to another level.

Not only did Kaskade and deadmau5 embrace John Summit’s take on their new single, they even invited him as the main support for their massive Los Angeles Coliseum show in December of 2022. It appears that the trust and friendship have extended to the duo’s most famous single, I Remember, and allowing John Summit to create his own version 15 years later speaks to the confidence that the two legends have in the young producer.

While no official details were given for the upcoming release, fans of John Summit may recall hearing his remix during his BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix back in February of this year. The full radio show is embedded below and his take on I Remember can be heard at the one hour and seven-minute mark of the broadcast.

Image Credit: Peter Don / Provided by Falcon Publicity