Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike light up Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage: Live

By Yotam Dov 451

As night falls over Tomorrowland 2023, the Mainstage lights up with the electrifying beats of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The Belgian superstar duo, cherished as residents since the festival’s inception, are ready to deliver an unforgettable performance in the dark.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s longstanding relationship with Tomorrowland has made them synonymous with the festival’s magic and grandeur. Their annual appearances on the Mainstage have become a highly anticipated tradition, drawing massive crowds and creating unforgettable moments.

With a discography that boasts chart-topping hits like “Mammoth“, which voted #1 best Tomorrowland anthem in history, “The Hum,” and “Tremor” with Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike know how to deliver a show-stopping performance. Their seamless mix of big-room beats and anthemic melodies is sure to ignite the crowd, creating an atmosphere of pure euphoria.

As they take to the Tomorrowland Mainstage once again, the audience can expect an explosive set filled with surprises, guest appearances, and infectious energy. The stage will transform into a mesmerizing sea of lights, hands in the air, as the duo leads the crowd on an unforgettable musical journey.

Get ready to dance, jump, and lose yourself in the Disneyland of electronic music, as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike showcase why they are an integral part of Tomorrowland’s legacy, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of festival-goers.

Watch the liveset here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland