Dom Dolla shakes Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage with electrifying set: Live

By Hemant Khatri 665

Tomorrowland 2023 weekend two has started with a stunning lineup of electronic dance music’s biggest stars. Among the acts preparing to take over the iconic Main Stage in Boom, Belgium is Australian-bred producer and DJ Dom Dolla.

With his signature fusion of pulsing house beats and melodic synths, Dom Dolla has rapidly risen up the ranks since debuting in 2013. The Aussie sensation has seen major success with singles like “Take It” and “Pump The Brakes”, accruing millions of streams worldwide. His refreshing Tech house style has earned him slots at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Creamfields.

Now Dom Dolla is ready to bring his energetic live set to Tomorrowland’s Main Stage, primed for a peak time slot at 19:40 CET on day one. Fans can expect to hear tunes from his 2022 ‘Miracle Maker‘ EP alongside club anthems like “San Frandisco” and “You”. Dom Dolla’s ability to pair head-nodding grooves with emotional songwriting makes for a journey that traverses genre boundaries.

The rapidly rising artist is no stranger to striking festival stages, having wowed crowds at Imagine Festival, EDC Las Vegas, and others. Now Tomorrowland will serve as the latest milestone, as Dom Dolla’s star power continues to grow exponentially. Don’t miss Dom Dolla live from Tomorrowland Mainstage weekend 2. Watch live here:

Read Next: John Summit forced to rebrand his label Off The Grid after legal dispute

Image Credit: Tomorrowland