Duke Dumont drops club banger ‘Losing Control’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 224

Duke Dumont, the renowned electronic musician, has once again captivated fans with his latest club anthem and instant fan favorite.

“Losing Control,” which is now available on Astralwerks has been the highlight in the electrifying live shows from Duke Dumont for the past few months, and after witnessing the overwhelming reaction from his dedicated fanbase, he has officially released this highly anticipated song.

“Losing Control” is a modern interpretation of melodic techno nostalgia, delivering a sonic eruption that showcases Duke’s hypnotic and euphoric synth mastery. Featuring the captivating vocals of Nathan Nicholson, frontman of The Boxer Rebellion, this track stands as a testament to Duke’s versatility as an electronic musician. Duke himself describes the song as a masterclass, carefully crafted with his live show experience in mind. It is a fusion of pulsating strobe lights, iconic visuals, anthemic synth leads, and a vocal hook that evokes feelings of both paranoia and liberation, depending on how one interprets the song. When performed at festivals, “Losing Control” has consistently become a monumental moment in the sets from Duke Dumont, igniting the crowd with its infectious energy.

This new single follows the success of “The Chant,” another club hit that marked Duke’s triumphant return and added to his esteemed ‘For Club Play Only‘ underground series. With each release, Duke has been steadily and unassumingly building a formidable live show. It all started with his awe-inspiring visuals and a reconstructed approach to his music, which he unveiled during his legendary Coachella set in 2022. Since then, Duke has doubled down on the concept of delivering a truly immersive experience to his audience, emphasizing the power of his live performances. He has taken his mesmerizing show across the globe, leaving an indelible mark on audiences in notable locations like Australia’s Splendour In The Grass and America’s The Shrine (LA), The Mirage (NY), and Coachella.

This year, Duke Dumont is set to continue his ongoing streak of shows in the United States, with his biggest live headlining set to date taking place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on October 27. This highly anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable experience, further solidifying Duke’s reputation as a captivating live performer. Additionally, fans can look forward to catching Duke in Las Vegas, where he has a scheduled performance in December. Duke Dumont’s music keeps evolving and captivating fans, while his commitment to delivering an exceptional live experience remains unwavering. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next phase of his musical journey.

Image Credit: Rukes.com