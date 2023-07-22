Gorgon City unveils their new album ‘Salvation’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 177

Gorgon City, the dynamic UK electronic duo, has finally unveiled their highly anticipated album, Salvation, to the delight of their eager fans worldwide.

After much anticipation, the electrifying UK electronic duo, Gorgon City, has graced their global fanbase with the long-awaited release of their latest album, “Salvation.” Released through Astralwerks, the record showcases the duo’s incredible musical range and marks another milestone in their already illustrious career.

The album kicks off with the mesmerizing track “Pose,” featuring the captivating vocals of fast-rising American star NEZ. A favorite in Gorgon City’s live performances throughout the year, this brilliant opener sets the tone for the musical journey that lies ahead. As the album comes to an end, Gorgon City’s songs “City of Angels” and “Remember the Days” stand out with their deep, soulful vibes and strong vocals from Jelani Blackman and Selah Sol. The last track, “Should’ve Known,” has UK garage influences and leaves you wanting more.

To celebrate the momentous album launch, Gorgon City treated their fans to a very special show at London’s iconic KOKO, featuring a host of surprise guest appearances. The event was a testament to the duo’s popularity and the devotion of their loyal fan base.

Tune into the world premier of our new album Salvation LIVE STREAMED from KOKO today at 9:15pm BST / 10:15pm CET / 1:15pm PST / 4:15pm EST 🪩https://t.co/cEMimj52l1 pic.twitter.com/81M4hSiDo4 — Gorgon City (@GorgonCity) July 20, 2023

Gorgon City’s ascent to the top of the music industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their unique fusion of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals has earned them a slew of accolades and achievements. With an impressive collection of ten BRIT-certified singles, including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold certifications, and an astounding 1.5 billion collective streams, their music resonates equally well in grand open-air arenas and intimate underground raves.

Over the past year, the duo has left an indelible mark on the music scene with a series of sell-out shows at prestigious venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and LA’s The Shrine. Their 16-week residency at Ibiza’s legendary Amnesia was nothing short of sensational, and their sold-out Printworks show was a testament to their massive appeal. Notably, their smash hit single “Sidewindah,” featuring celebrated MC Flirta-D, skyrocketed to the top of the official Beatport charts and garnered over 100 spins on BBC Radio 1‘s playlist.

In “Salvation,” Gorgon City demonstrates their ability to rule not just dance floors but also hearts. Crafting melodic house anthems with deep emotion and effortless style, the duo has solidified their place as true dance powerhouses, leaving an enduring impact on the electronic music landscape. Their musical journey is far from over, and fans can’t wait to see what new heights Gorgon City will reach in the future.

if you haven’t already, make sure to listen to their resounding new album below.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Dawbell PR