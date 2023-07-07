Hayden James and Bob Moses release emotional summer hit ‘Do You Want Me’: Listen

By Samantha Reis

‘Do You Want Me’ is a dream collaboration that brings together Hayden James and Bob Moses, two of dance music’s hottest acts.

It’s at the height of festival season that Hayden James shares his first release of 2023. It’s a release that comes at the right time and features a brilliant collaboration with Canadian duo Bob Moses. A collaboration between these two hot acts was long desired by the artists but also the fans, so this release is greeted with much excitement. ‘Do You Want Me’ arrives dressed with emotion and euphoria, ready to make your summer even more passionate. This new track is available now on the usual platforms, via Future Classic.

On this collaboration which Hayden James categorizes as a dream collaboration, the multi-platinum producer stated that:

“I’ve spent most of the year writing in the studio and I’m so excited to finally share my first release of the year with you all. Tom, Jimmy (Bob Moses) and I got together just a handful of times to write ‘Do You Want Me’. This record came together so quickly. We instantly had a vibe together and just had fun in the studio. The song feels like a great representation of both of us. It’s definitely a dream collab for me. I hope you love it.”

The duo Bob Moses knows Hayden’s work well, especially since he created an incredible rendition of their ‘Back Down‘, but had been longing for a collaboration all along:

“We’ve known Hayden for a bit, and of course have been aware of his work since well before he gave us his killer mix of our track ‘Back Down’ (which we still play all the time btw). We had thought about working together before but somehow never got around to it. But just like that, the window opened and this track quickly came to life out of a few sessions in LA. Hayden is a lovely guy, and we had fun with the process. Hope ya enjoy.”

‘Do You Want Me’ is a strong anthemic track and perfect for summer. Cohesive and deep, it blends in a symbiotic way the musical signatures of Hayden James and Bob Moses. The vocals are an intimate invitation to enter this emotional yet energetic atmosphere. It’s difficult to achieve, but despite the delicate layers, they have managed to create a rhythmic landscape through delicate percussion. It tastes and smells like summer, in a subtle moody dance vibe. Listen to it below:

Image Credit: Hayden James and Bob Moses (Press) / Provided by