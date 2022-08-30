Bob Moses drops new single ‘Afterglow’ with Kasablanca: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 4

Bob Moses teams up with Kasablanca for their latest electro-pop release ‘ Afterglow .’

Following a couple of creative sessions at their Los Angeles studio, GRAMMY award-winning electronic duo Tom Howie and Jim Vallance, more commonly known as Bob Moses, release their latest single ‘Afterglow,’ a collaboration with rising melodic techno duo Kasablanca, out now via Astralwerks.

“We’d just finished ‘The Silence in Between’ and didn’t have any plans to jump back into finishing new music so quickly. It was a very creative couple days and the end result was ‘Afterglow.’ We’ve been testing it out it in our club sets over the last month to great reactions and we’re stoked to get it out into the world,” Bob Moses said in an interview with udiscovermusic

‘Afterglow’ features Tom Howie’s captive vocals all throughout the track, layered on top of a rich four-on-the-floor electronic-pop percussion and kick. Kasablanca’s contribution is also heard loud and clear as their signature and powerful synthesizers come in after each drop and breakdown of the track. The smoothness and rich elegance of the track create a relaxing atmosphere for the listener to dive in and explore.

The collaboration follows the release of Bob Moses’ latest album, ‘The Silence in Between’, the single ‘Why Can’t You Wait’ with The Chainsmokers, and Vintage Culture’s remix of their track ‘Love Brand Ne.’ Kasablanca have also been very busy this year, having toured multiple dates in the U.S. this year alone, as well as dropping several releases such as ‘Transitory’ on mau5trap, ‘Immunity’ and ‘Can You Hear Me Now?’ on Anjunabeats, and their ‘Immunity’ EP. Together, Bob Moses and Kasablanca bring us a sense of ‘Afterglow’ as the 2022 festival season comes to an end, signalling the beginning of fall.

Be sure to check out Bob Moses and Kasablanca’s new collaboration ‘Afterglow’ down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Photo Credit: Rodrigo Díaz on Flickr