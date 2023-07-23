Ibiza DJ received a furious note from parents complaining about noise

By Milan Zeisler 147

Ibiza DJ received a furious note from parents complaining about noise, which later caused an Internet debate.

Last week, an Ibiza DJ received an angry note from parents complaining about noise, blaming him for waking their toddler. He posted this message on Twitter, which left him feeling agitated and full of questions.

Chilean-born 26-year-old Bryan Checo, aka Checno, works in nightclubs in Ibiza and one day he noticed someone slipping a note under his door into his room. Bryan simply responded to the story on Twitter by saying, “Who brings a two-year-old to Ibiza?” – at the time of writing, this tweet has been viewed by over 6 million people, has 47,000 likes, and has been retweeted by over 1,000 people.

“You are the most selfish people, waking up a two-year-old. Nasty, selfish, and absolutely NO manners or respect. Dragged up slags.”, as the note reads.

The outraged lines in this message have led to a small internet debate, but most people are strongly on Bryan’s side. According to several people, just because Ibiza has a reputation as a party island, there are still plenty of family-friendly venues on the island, just like as someone commented: “To be fair, I have been going to the south side of the island since I was about two. Some parts of it are quiet/family resorts”. Of course, it’s still safe to say that Ibiza is one of, if not the most popular destination for party-goers. To give just one example, popular party venues Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza have started this season with record-breaking numbers. The clubs regularly hosts a host of the most popular DJs and producers including David Guetta, Calvin Harris, and Martin Garrix.

In conclusion, it’s safe to say that Ibiza is a major nightlife destination, and there is no hiding the fact that it drives tourism and there is “occasional” loud music.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications