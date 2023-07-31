Julian Cross discusses upcoming album ‘Stories Of The Nebula’ working alongside his mentor Afrojack and more: Interview
Infusing his own style of play in the most immersive of manners, Julian Cross is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and we are all for it. With this said, be sure to check out this latest interview in its entirety, as the man of the moment opens up on a wide variation of subjects.
Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Julian Cross has well and truly cemented himself among the up and coming artists of his generation, whilst each of his endeavors act as a clear indicator towards everything that he has set out to achieve. Incorporating a vast array of genres in the most efficient and effective of manners, the Dutch-born DJ/Producer takes pride in his unique style of play, whilst the guidance received along the way by his mentor, Afrojack, has further helped enhance the musical genius of this artist to watch. Looking to leave his own lasting impact within our community, we could not be any happier to be joined by the man of the moment, as he discusses main influences and inspirations, the significance of maintaining a versatile nature as an artist in this current era, the creation of his own signature sound and the vision behind it, working alongside Afrojack on the release of ‘All I Need,’ as well as being mentored by the legend himself, the release of his upcoming album ‘Stories Of The Nebula’ and what each track entails, his future plans and more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main influences/inspirations that led to your chosen career pathway in music?
Hey, thanks for having me! Always great to get in touch with We Rave You! From a young age I was always fascinated by music, of any genre really. When I was in high-school, I noticed a Mixing-deck at my friends house and from that moment on I knew what I really wanted: playing and making music.
With versatility a key aspect for any artist within the dance scene, we would like to know your own outlook at producing music of various genres, as well as the significance behind the evolution of your style of play?
I think it’s always important to stay versatile because there is just such a wide spectrum of music styles within the EDM-scene alone. Being versatile, means defining your own style and standing out from the masses. But it also shows that you don’t need to be stuck in 1 specific direction. Changing it up is a lot of fun and i think my upcoming album ‘Stories Of The Nebula’ is a great representation of that.
Incorporating your own vision through each of your releases, could you give us an insight on how your signature sound came to be, as well as the various factors that have contributed in your rise within our community?
Over the last years I feel like I developed myself as a producers/DJ and hearing such a big spectrum of music keeps inspiring me every day so I think my sound is a combination of music style’s I‘ve been listing to during my life. I‘ve also been fascinated by telling stories and every time I think about a story, a musical concept comes to mind alongside it. It’s like writing a book, instead of using words you use melodies and different sounds. I like to think that, that way of thinking is one of the biggest factors that contribute to my style and my career.
Blessing us all with the release of ‘All I Need,’ could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as the overall message that you have set out to portray with this single?
For some reason the main melody of the track has always been stuck in my head. It was like this catchy thing that I couldn’t get rid of. Also, I didn’t want to get rid of it of course. AFROJACK and I started working in the studio together and within 2/3 hours we finished the first demo. It took a long time after that and a lot of different versions to get it towards the version that was released a while ago. My message with this track is to always give the full 100 percent, with everything you do in life. Start achieving your goal, go towards that one thing that is ‘All You Need’. I love the fact that the song and the message can be different for everyone. Since that one thing that I want and ‘Need’ is totally different for someone else. We are all on our own journey and hopefully everybody makes it to their own destination eventually.
Teaming up with no other than Afrojack on the release of ‘All I Need,’ we would like to know your own thoughts on working alongside an act of such magnitude, as well as the impact that he may have had on yourself as an artist and your approach towards music production?
Over the last 2 years I’ve learned a lot of tips & tricks from Afrojack and I think it’s always really inspiring to work with your mentor on a song together. I get a lot of tips towards music production and how to develop my sound and how to develop and get better as a producer. He knows as no other what gets the people dancing. In short, what works and what doesn’t?
In addition to the musical chemistry with Afrojack, you have also had the privilege of being mentored by the legend himself. Could you provide us with a further insight on the mentoring aspects that have been passed on to you, as well as the overall feel of being mentored by one of the biggest acts to ever grace our scene?
Working on my career together with my mentor Afrojack is one of the coolest things! It’s not only about the music but also about the development as myself and as an artist that’s what makes this really unique. Not only teaching me on how to improve my songs but everything behind it as well. How to maintain a healthy work/life balance, how to handle the pressure that is put on you and also the business side of things. He covers the entire industry and everything that comes with it. For that I’ll always be grateful.
With your debut album, ‘Stories Of The Nebula (pt.1)’ set to be released later this year, we would like to know the direction you have opted to take for each of the featured tracks, as well as any hints on what people can expect from your upcoming body of work?
You can except a very wide spectrum of music styles, influences and futuristic sounds, I think ‘Stories Of The Nebula’ is the perfect example of my growth as an artist and what’s to come in my future. It also represents the versatility that I want to go for and talked about earlier. Each track is supposed to be unique and tell it’s own story, generating a certain flow throughout the album. I can’t tell you yet which direction we have opted for per each of the featured tracks. I do know that it’s going to be dope and it’s almost all set! I’m extremely excited, that for sure, and that is something I can tell.
Well and truly on his way towards global dominance, Julian Cross is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection, and in turn, continues to do so on a daily basis. With this said, we will be keeping a close eye on this fast rising star and all his future endeavors within the dance scene, but for the time being, make sure to stay fully up to date with all things Julian Cross by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify!
Image Credit: Julian Cross (Press) / Provided by WALL Recordings