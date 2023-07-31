Julian Cross discusses upcoming album ‘Stories Of The Nebula’ working alongside his mentor Afrojack and more: Interview

Infusing his own style of play in the most immersive of manners, Julian Cross is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and we are all for it. With this said, be sure to check out this latest interview in its entirety, as the man of the moment opens up on a wide variation of subjects.

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Julian Cross has well and truly cemented himself among the up and coming artists of his generation, whilst each of his endeavors act as a clear indicator towards everything that he has set out to achieve. Incorporating a vast array of genres in the most efficient and effective of manners, the Dutch-born DJ/Producer takes pride in his unique style of play, whilst the guidance received along the way by his mentor, Afrojack, has further helped enhance the musical genius of this artist to watch. Looking to leave his own lasting impact within our community, we could not be any happier to be joined by the man of the moment, as he discusses main influences and inspirations, the significance of maintaining a versatile nature as an artist in this current era, the creation of his own signature sound and the vision behind it, working alongside Afrojack on the release of ‘All I Need,’ as well as being mentored by the legend himself, the release of his upcoming album ‘Stories Of The Nebula’ and what each track entails, his future plans and more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main influences/inspirations that led to your chosen career pathway in music?



Hey, thanks for having me! Always great to get in touch with We Rave You! From a young age I was always fascinated by music, of any genre really. When I was in high-school, I noticed a Mixing-deck at my friends house and from that moment on I knew what I really wanted: playing and making music.

With versatility a key aspect for any artist within the dance scene, we would like to know your own outlook at producing music of various genres, as well as the significance behind the evolution of your style of play?



I think it’s always important to stay versatile because there is just such a wide spectrum of music styles within the EDM-scene alone. Being versatile, means defining your own style and standing out from the masses. But it also shows that you don’t need to be stuck in 1 specific direction. Changing it up is a lot of fun and i think my upcoming album ‘Stories Of The Nebula’ is a great representation of that.

Incorporating your own vision through each of your releases, could you give us an insight on how your signature sound came to be, as well as the various factors that have contributed in your rise within our community?

Over the last years I feel like I developed myself as a producers/DJ and hearing such a big spectrum of music keeps inspiring me every day so I think my sound is a combination of music style’s I‘ve been listing to during my life. I‘ve also been fascinated by telling stories and every time I think about a story, a musical concept comes to mind alongside it. It’s like writing a book, instead of using words you use melodies and different sounds. I like to think that, that way of thinking is one of the biggest factors that contribute to my style and my career.

