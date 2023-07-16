Kappa FuturFestival marks 10th anniversary with a bang [Review]

By Ellie Mullins 386

A complete sell out (on Saturday and Sunday) of 100,000 tickets, the biggest production yet, 105 different artists and two new stages made up the explosive 10th anniversary edition of Kappa FuturFestival.

Fast growing over the years to become one of the industry’s most renowned house & techno festivals in Europe, Kappa FuturFestival has carved out a stellar reputation over its now 10 years of existence. This year was its massive 10th anniversary, and to make celebrations grand they pulled out all the stops to ensure it would go down in history as its grandest edition yet.

First came the lineup. Catering to all types of underground music – even venturing more mainstream for some of the lineup this year to truly cater to all spectrums of music lovers – from house to tech house, and hard techno to melodic techno, it was stacked to say the least. In total 105 different acts from 5-7 July were present. These included some stellar surprises such as an exclusive set from Swedish House Mafia, who fine tuned their sound to fit seamlessly with the Kappa FuturFestival audiences. Other sets included Fatboy Slim, Tale Of Us (with two different sets), Carl Cox (presenting his very own curated stage for the first time at the event, also with multiple sets across the weekend), Diplo B2B Maceo Plex, Major Lazer and many, many other stars across five stages. Two new stages were also introduced to the masses this year, The Voyager and The Kosmo, with the latter of the two being a new project by Marinella Senatore that sought to blend together the worlds of art, digital technology and music.

With a massive attention to detail, Kappa FuturFestival ensured that their attendees felt immersed in an entire new world, with dazzling sights to behold at every corner. This was helped by the industrial, larger than life stage designs and even an on-site art exhibit, which worked to further bridge the gap between art, technology and music. With all of this coming together, it helped to solidify the serene festival experience, ensuring the unique vibe that couldn’t be replicated anywhere else.

Reigning as the biggest electronic festival in Italy and driving a huge boost for the economy of Turino at a whopping 25 Million Euros in just one weekend, Kappa FuturFestival now looks to replicate and double this success in 2024. Once again taking place in the industrial surroundings of Parco Dora, tickets for the 2024 event taking place on July 5-7 will go on sale later this year here. Will we see you there?

Featured Image Credit: MENGHI / provided by Measure PR