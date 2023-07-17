Karasso, Lans Palm and Monkey Slim join forces for ‘Savage Trumpets ’: Listen

With another summer and festival season upon the world, fans and artists alike will be digging for new tracks to soundtrack their activities and events throughout the season. Making a strong case for inclusion in any playlist or festival stage is a new upbeat anthem from the trio of Karasso, Lans Palm, and Monkey Slim.

Released via Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s label imprint Smash The House, Savage Trumpets is a track that clearly would appeal to two mainstage icons who thrive on delivering high-energy sets around the world. Combining the incredible production work of three up-and-coming artists, the new single bursts from the speaker thanks to a driving bass line, infectious horn, and synth melodies, and it is all brought together by the high-energy vocal sample that drives the track. For Karasso, he is continuing to build upon his impressive resume, the Israeli DJ has dropped several prolific singles that have helped him gain international acclaim and even take the stage in Mexico alongside Martin Garrix.

Joining Karasso in the creation of Savage Trumpets is Mexican producer Lans Palm as well as the Venezuelan artist Monkey Slim. The two South American producers have both been gaining their own status on the international stage thanks to their impressive releases, key performances, and support from industry legends such as David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and more.

Their combined experience and expertise shine through on the new single as it is crafted to get any crowd moving with its unrelenting rhythm and energy. The percussion drives throughout the entire two-and-a-half minutes, and the vocal sample is infectious in its unrelenting delivery. With many of the tastemakers in electronic music already paying attention to the individual careers of Karasso, Lans Palm, and Monkey Slim, Savage Trumpets is sure to receive massive support throughout 2023.

Image Credit: Karasso, Lans Palm, Monkey Slim | PRESS PHOTOS