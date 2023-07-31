LF System drop summer-inspired remix of Jamie Jones’ “Lose My Mind”

By Ryan Ford 180

LF System have given us a splash of summer in their new remix of Jamie Jones’ infectious record ‘Lose My Mind’.

Scottish DJ producer duo LF System have offloaded a spirited new remix of Jamie Jones‘ mesmeric house production ‘Lose My Mind’. The remix revitalises the original production which has already amassed over five million streams on Spotify alone, adding more dynamic elements with summer parties in mind. Driving through with vivacious piano melodies and vocal editing in the top-line this new version is sure to stick long in the memory. Complete with a refreshed and punchy percussive arrangement and extra bounce in the bassline, the pair have proved they can weave their magic with anything and still spread their signature sound.

‘Lose My Mind’ hasn’t only been remixed by just them, having also received a tech house re-think from Eats Everything. For LF System though, the track follows up their previous original release this year in ‘Dancing Shoes (Take Me Higher)’, which saw an additional remix from Skepta & Jammer. In terms of shows, the duo are coming towards the end of a busy European summer, with trips to Ibiza, We Are Festival and Reading Festival still on their horizons.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the new LF System remix of ‘Lose My Mind’ for yourselves below, and let us know what you think of it!

Image Credit: Studio Alex Plex