MORTEN calls on Theresa Rex for stunning new single ‘All In’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 198

Expanding his future rave mastery even further, MORTEN has released an energetic new single All In together with the massively talented Theresa Rex, who is expertly holding a thin line between working solo and collaborating with huge electronic music names.

It is safe to say that it’s been a while since we’ve seen MORTEN release so many singles in one calendar year. Since Polar in 2020, he specifically focused on honing the future rave sound together with his colleague David Guetta which led to him not releasing any singles up until No Good in 2023. Since then, the Danish DJ and producer released a couple of show-stopping solo works, including The Drill and Unforgettable. He followed up on the aforementioned track with All In, a melodic collaboration with a well-situated name, Theresa Rex, who enjoyed success working with amazing artists such as Jonas Blue, Afrojack, and much more.

From the moment All In kicks off, Theresa’s infectious vocals already take the stage, proving her unquestionable talent. Her voice is heavily vocoded throughout the track in a way that it transforms into something out of this world. That is a paragon of MORTEN’s unquenchable desire to always try something new. Alongside Theresa’s vocals, the melody carries the track immensely. Deviating away from his usual future rave melodies, MORTEN crafted an amazing melody, reminiscent of his 2017 remix for his own hit Beautiful Heartbeat. Combining raw energy and emotion, melody brings out the best of both worlds. The production is crisp and well-layered, seamlessly blending the various elements together. Overall, All In is yet another strong addition to MORTEN’s ever-expanding and colorful discography and will continue to grace his sets throughout 2023.

MORTEN’s 2023 is proving to be his most hectic year ever. Along with his huge summer tour and frequent releases, he is also doing Future Rave shows together with David Guetta, as showcased by their outstanding Brooklyn Mirage performance at the end of this May. It is certain that MORTEN has no intention to stop anytime soon. While he plots his next move, you can listen to All In down below.

Image Credit: MORTEN / Provided by The Media Nanny