MORTEN drops ‘Unforgettable’ Future Rave banger: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 224

Future Rave co-creator MORTEN drops ‘Unforgettable,’ a banger of a record that will light up any main stage around the world.

Blessing his fans with yet another solo release, Danish DJ and producer MORTEN drops ‘Unforgettable,’ his second release of 2023. Originally debuting at EDC Orlando 2021 (and at Ultra Miami 2022 during David Guetta’s set), the self-released record has been a peak moment during MORTEN’s DJ sets, showcasing raw and powerful main stage energy in the modern era of dance music.

‘Unforgettable’ is a journey with many ups and downs composed of Future Rave synths and snares, captivating vocals, and heavy drops and kicks that are signature to MORTEN’s sound design. Every single second has been well thought out with the listener in mind, creating moments to take a breather before pulling them back in for an insane release of synthetic energy.

“‘Unforgettable’ is out everywhere now! i’m absolutely floored by the amount of love you all show when i play this song live, you make every show an unforgettable experience. i’m so happy to finally give it to all of you🖤” – MORTEN’s Instagram post

Having created multiple masterpiece collaborations with David Guetta, playing over 140 shows across the world, attaining over 4 million monthly Spotify listeners and making his residency debut at Hï Ibiza, there is no denying that MORTEN had an amazing 2022. Even though 2023 just started, the Danish Future Rave pioneer is already planning multiple future releases and announcements, hoping to make 2023 yet another ‘Unforgettable’ year. Be sure to check out MORTEN’s new single ‘Unforgettable’’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland